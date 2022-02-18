• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting. Admission is $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate.
• Call to artists
Artists are sought for the Schooner Wharf Open Air Art & Music Affair scheduled for Saturday, March 6. For information, visit http://www.schoonerwharf.com/19artaffair.htm. For applications or questions, e-mail swartaffair@yahoo.com, or call Capt. Carl at 305-304-2275.
• Blood drive
A blood drive in memory of Nicky Sorbelli, who lost his battle with T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma in 2016, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Island Guitar, 1109 Key Plaza. For information or to make an appointment, visit http://www.oneblood.org, Sponsor Code 59329 or call 1-888-9DONATE.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Love, Gilda,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at 750 United St. Masks are required and attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.
• HHW collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5, 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Marathon volunteers wanted
Volunteer tutors are needed in Marathon for the Literacy Volunteers English As A Second Language (ESL) program. Volunteers are requested to donate two hours per week to help an adult in the community increase English skills. For information, call or text Maria Triana at 305-393-6064.
• Garden tours
The Key West Garden Club will host tours of seven gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26. All gardens are within five minutes walking distance. Docents will be at each garden with plant information. Tickets are $25 in advance through http://www.keywestgardenclub.com or $30 on days of the tour at each garden. The tickets are good for both days. For information, call 305-294-3210.
• Book sale
Friends of the Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. All music, TV, and film CD and DVDs will be free. The group welcomes book donations.