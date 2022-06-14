• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Ukraine fundraiser
The Sunset Social Drinking Club will hold a fundraiser for the “Pray for the Ukraine Fund” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. at the Funky Rooster Coffee House and Wine Bar, 713 Caroline St. The event will feature a silent auction and raffle.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Meet the Candidates
Hometown! will host the “Meet the Candidates” event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, the last day interested parties can qualify to run for office. The event will take place at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road, and will be live-streamed at Hometown! — YouTube. Download Hometown’s 2022 Election Guide at http://www.hometownkeywest.com.
• Suicide intervention
NAMI Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys is offering QPR Training (Question, Persuade, Refer) for free, in person. We will teach the warning signs, risk factors and more elements of suicide prevention intervention from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Coral Isles Church, 90001 Overseas Highway, Tavernier. NAMI Miami will host additional virtual sessions June 16, 22 and 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For information, call: 305-665-2540 or email: Lisa@NAMIMiami.org.
• Free movies
The Key West Library will host free Matinee Movies each Wednesday at 3 p.m. Visit http://keyslibraries.org/events for schedules. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18, at 5210 College Road. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http//www.keywest.garden.
• Virtual class
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is offering new parents a virtual class on breastfeeding class Saturday, June 18, To register, visit https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations can be mailed to The Key West Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org.
• Caribbean Street Fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc.