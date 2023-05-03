• Community meetings

The City of Key West Manager’s Office and Code Compliance Department are convening three community meetings for the amending of the Sound Control Ordinance. The meetings will be held in the Commission Chambers of City Hall, 1300 White St. At 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, residents’ concerns will be discussed; at 10 a.m. Monday, May 15, business owners’ concerns will be addressed; and at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, the concerns of both residents and business owners will be the topic.