The City of Key West Manager’s Office and Code Compliance Department are convening three community meetings for the amending of the Sound Control Ordinance. The meetings will be held in the Commission Chambers of City Hall, 1300 White St. At 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, residents’ concerns will be discussed; at 10 a.m. Monday, May 15, business owners’ concerns will be addressed; and at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, the concerns of both residents and business owners will be the topic.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in the back room of VFW Post 3911, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Free historic house tours
The Key West Woman’s Club is offering free guided tours of the Hellings Curry Museum, 319 Duval St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The tours include the story of Eleanor and Martin Hellings, who in 1892 built the home that is now the club’s headquarters.
Interfaith Ministerial Alliance President Rev. Denise McLeod, area clergy and city officials will observe the National Day of Prayer at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at City Hall, 1300 White St.
• Hurricane Awareness Tour
The NOAA Hurricane Awareness Tour will come to the Marathon airport, 9400 Overseas Highway, on Friday, May 5. The public can meet hurricane experts, scientists and crew members and tour the U.S. Air Force Reserve WC-130J Hurricane Hunter aircraft from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
• Scholarship banquet
The Canon Reece Biennial Scholarship Banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the DoubleTree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The event honoree will be James (Rock) Poitier, who graduated from Douglass High School and whose name was recently installed on the Negro Leagues Wall of Fame for his professional career as a catcher and outfielder. He has mentored the youth of Key West in baseball for many years. Tickets are available by calling Ursula at 305-509-2808, Darlene at 305-304-4283 or Shirley at 305-304-4922.
• Boating course
A certified boating course is being offered by America’s Boating Club at 5205 College Road Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to noon. Participants can earn the required Florida State Boater ID Card and qualify for insurance rate discounts. The cost is $70 or $85 for two students sharing materials. The price includes lunch and guest speaker. For information, call Vince Melendy at 305-296-1126.