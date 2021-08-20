• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, at the Duval and Caroline streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Legion movie
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28, 5610 College Road, will host a free showing of “News of the World” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Food and drinks are available for purchase. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• SPCA fundraiser
The Key West Cocktail Cruise is hosting an all-inclusive sunset cruise to benefit the animals of the Florida Keys SPCA from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24. This sail includes unlimited beer, wine, specialty cocktails, Jell-O shots, snacks, music and dancing. For reservations, visit https://checkout.xola.com/index.html. For information, contact Amina at Amina@fkspca.org or call 305-294-4857.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Vaccine opportunity
The City of Key West and the Florida Health Department in Monroe County are hosting a Covid-19 vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at City Hall, 1300 White St.
• Women’s Equality Day
The Key West NOW chapter will host a screening of “Middle of Nowhere” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. The event will mark the 101st anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. Tickets are available at http://www.tropiccinema.com. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org.
•Stuff the Bus campaign
United Way of Collier and the Keys is raising funds to ensure that Monroe County children have the supplies they need for a successful school year. Financial donations allow the program to provide basic supplies, educational devices and other tools necessary. Donations can be made through Tuesday, Aug. 31, online at http://www.KeysUnitedWay.org or by check with Stuff the Bus in the memo line, mailed to 9015 Strada Stell Court, Suite 204, Naples, FL 34109.
• Special Olympic yard sale
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Police Department, and Cudjoe Gardens Property Owners Association have donated property and items to sell to raise money at a yard sale for Special Olympics from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 4., at the Sheriff’s substation at Mile Marker 21, 20950 Overseas Highway on Cudjoe Key. Donations can also be dropped off at the location.