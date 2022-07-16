• Art Day
The Key West Public Library, 700 Fleming St., will offer a painting and pottery workshop at noon on Saturday, July 16. Participants will be immersed in creativity as various art styles are explored and then invited to submit their work for the library’s art gallery. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Plant sale
The plant nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 16, at 5219 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• ‘Beat the Heat’
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Keys. Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. On Saturday, July 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. the event will be held at Big Pine Community Park, 31009 Atlantis Drive, Big Pine Key. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Father of the Bride” at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• National Night Out
National Night Out will be held throughout Monroe County from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The evening is hosted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, U.S. Coast Guard and other state and federal partners. Events will be held at Bayview Park in Key West, Aviation Hangar in Marathon, Founder’s Park in Islamorada and at the Key Largo Community Park.
• FKSPCA volunteers needed
The FKSPCA will be preparing for the hurricane season by training volunteers and staff to care for the animals housed in the facility and for those interested in becoming a foster family. For information, email foster@fkspca.org in Key West or tara@fkspca.org.
• Monologue Mondays
Fringe Theater Outreach will host free workshops for performers to get feedback and grow on July Mondays. Monologues, short scenes and songs, all with a five-minute time limit, will be presented at the 6:30 p.m. events on July 18 and July 25 at the Key West Armory, 600 White St. Those just wanting to watch are also welcome. For information, email info@fringtheater.org.
• Hemingway poetry reading
As part of Hemingway Days, the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will present the Key West Poetry Guild’s annual showcase of Hemingway’s little-known poetry and guild members’ own work at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, in the library’s auditorium. There will be cake.
• Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com.