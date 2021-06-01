• Pride Week kickoff
The Island House, 1129 Fleming St., will host an all-inclusive kickoff party for Pride Week from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2. The $20 entry covers certain cocktails, champagne and hors d’oeuvres.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, June 3. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Tropical Fruit Festival
The Truman Little White House, 111 Front St., will be the site of a Tropical Fruit Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 9. The event will feature fresh fruit, vendors, educational talks, cocktails and kids activities. For information, call 305-294-9911 or visit http://trumanlittlewhitehouse.com.
• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave., at Fort West Martello on Higgs Beach. Admission is free and masking and social distancing are required.
• Vendors wanted
Local and regional sponsors and vendors of food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to apply for Literacy Volunteers of America’s Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair. The event is held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24. For information, call or text Mary at 305–304-0578.
• Kids’ movies
Kids and their grownups can enjoy a $5 movie at 11 a.m. each Wednesday until Aug. 4 at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Movie selections will be posted at http://www.tropiccinema.com and on Facebook.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, June 5, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts is sponsoring a 24-foot mural with nearly 225 6-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit at Key West Art Center, 301 Front St., until Monday, June 7. For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.
• Online raffle
Wesley House Family Services is holding an online raffle for a chance to win hotel stays or a hand-painted bicycle. The tickets are $20 and available until Friday, June 25 at http://www.WesleyHouse.org/raffle.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, June 8. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Painting workshop
May Sands Montessori School will host a fundraiser “Paint & Sip” workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Doubletree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Register at MaySandsMontessori.com/paint-sip.