• HHW collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 6, at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Veterans vaccines
Monroe County veterans 65 years and older seeking to receive a COVID-19 vaccination can schedule directly with his or her care team. To schedule an appointment, call Key West VA Outpatient Clinic, 305-293-4863; Key Largo VA Outpatient Clinic, 305-451-0164; and Miami VA Hospital, 305-575-7000. Veterans may also visit www.miami.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp for information and updates. Monroe County specific updates for veterans can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/va
• Wesley House fundraiser
In lieu of its usual Valentine’s Day Gala, Wesley House will hold a campaign to decorate the area with heart yard signs. Prices range from $20 for individual hearts to $475 for a variety of hearts. Personal customization is also available on the 24-inch double hearts for an additional $10. For information and orders, visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ShareTheLove.
• Online theater
TheatreXP will offer “Twice Told Tales”, as an online streaming event Monday through Sunday, Feb. 8-14, with 24/7 access. Access to the streaming event will be available through http://www.theatrexp.org and can be viewed over any TV, computer, smartphone or tablet. The event is free and donations can be made on the site. For information, call 302-540-6102.
• Women’s Club meeting
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will host a Zoom meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. Speaker Kim Wilson will talk about books to brighten the Covid-19 indoor days. Members are encouraged to bring a guest. For information, call Nanette Miller, 305-295-9971.
• Volunteers sought
Sister Season Fund is preparing for numerous winter events and needs volunteers to fulfill its creed of “Locals Helping Locals.” To volunteer, email red.bigelow@gmail.com or scottkeywest@gmail/com.
• Virtual play
The Studios of Key West will present a virtual production of a new play, “Smithtown,” written by Drew Larimore and directed by Stephen Kitsakos. The play will be available from Saturday, Feb. 13, to Saturday, Feb. 27. Running time is 65 minutes. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members and are available at http://tskw.org/smithtown-2.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, at the Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park at Higgs Beach. The outdoor market will offer crafts, art and jewelry along with fresh produce, artisan cheeses, seafood, honey, pickles, pastries and more. Masks and social distancing are required.
• GardenFest
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host its annual GardenFest Key West: The Green Market Place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. Admission is free. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.