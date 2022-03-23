• Conch Revival Picnic
The Key West Art & Historical Society and Great Events Catering will present a picnic-style Conch heritage dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. For tickets, visit http://www.kwahs.org. For information, call Kim Livingston at 305-295-6616, Ext. 106.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Plogging
Joggers will meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 25, at Mallory Square. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3776.
• OIRF Gala
Old Island Restoration Foundation will host a Key West Bicentennial Gala event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 25, to celebrate 200 years of Key West and its rich history. The gala will feature artifact exhibits from museums from Key West and the Keys in addition to guest speakers, music, light fare and libations. For tickets and information, visit https://www.oldesthousekeywest.com/200th-bicentennial-celebratory-gala.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Dog” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Martina Thurmond Scholarship
Zonta Club of Key West is accepting applications for the Martina Thurmond Ongoing Education Scholarship, designed to help a woman advance in her current career or change careers. Eligible applicants must be a female age 30 or older, be a resident of the Lower Keys, be a new or enrolled student at Florida Keys Community College and participate in a Zonta event. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Monday, March 28. To apply, visit http://www.zontakeywest.com and click on scholarships tab.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Lenten collections
Unity of the Keys Spirit has issued an invitation to all to approach the Lenten season by releasing all which no longer serves them, metally or physically. Clothing and linens will be collected for St Peter’s Thrift Shop, tennis shoes will be collected for MARC House and non-perishable food items for Bahama Village Food Pantry. Items for Create-A-Vacuum yard sale can be dropped off at Unity of the Keys, 1011 Virginia St., after calling 305-296-5888 or emailing church@unityofthekeys.org.