The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Kids’ Festival
Poinciana Elementary School will host a Community Kids’ Festival and Vendor Fair fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on the soccer field behind the school. Tickets for food, games and rides will be sold at the door. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts provides free 6-by-8 inch blank canvases for Monroe County artists and community members to create art for its annual Connections Project. The theme, “Celebrating Our Unique History,” celebrates Monroe County’s bicentennial. To receive a canvas, visit https://keysarts.com/artist_connections/Mosaic/Mosaic3.html. Completed canvases can be dropped off at Monroe County branch libraries by Friday, Jan. 27.
• Library speaker
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will present Keys veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in the Palm Garden at the Library, 700 Fleming St. Lectures are free and open to all, but registration is required at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/2023-speaker-series/2023/mader. Come to the Fleming Street gate to join the standby line without a guaranteed seat.
• Garden Club talk
Dr. Corey Malcom will be the featured speaker at the Key West Garden Club’s meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Malcom, the Monroe County Historian, will talk about the history of the Key West African Cemetery, next to the West Martello garden. The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served following the meeting.
• Book Sale
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted. For information, see the library’s Facebook page.
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a Prohibition-themed party fundraiser dinner at the A1A Speakeasy, aka Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd., from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. For tickets, visit http://www.kwahs.org/up-coming events.