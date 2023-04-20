• Farmers Market
The Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, in Truman Waterfront Park. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or http://www.kwfarmersmarket.com/.
• Fundraiser
Reef Relief has partnered with the Sunset Social Drinking Club in a fundraiser event from 4:20 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the 420 Key West Fest at Sunset Pier, 0 Duval St. Food, drinks, live music, a silent auction and raffle will be featured. For information, email reefrelief@gmail.com.
• Radio Day
Zonta Club of Key West is hosting its annual Radio Day from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Southernmost House, 1400 Duval St. All funds raised will support scholarships for Key West High School students and college-bound women who live in the Lower Keys. The event features live music with Clayton Lopez and the Soul Bubbas, a drawing to win $1,000 and other prizes and is aimed at promoting local businesses and placing personal ads. To buy an ad, email zontakeywest@gmail.com. Donations are also accepted at http://www.zontakeywest.com or to PO Box 184, Key West, FL 33041.
• Early bird cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, April 21, at the Higgs Beach Bocce Courts on White Street. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Earth Day cleanup
A cleanup of Stock Island will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22, starting at Bernstein Park, 6751 Fifth St. Grabbers, buckets, gloves and trash bags supplied. For information, call Jo Anne at 917-680-2079.
• EarthDay 5K Run/Walk
Key West Southernmost Runners Club is teaming up with the Conch Republic Marine Army for the EarthDay 5K Run/Walk race Saturday, April 22, starting near the USCG Cutter Ingham in Truman Waterfront Park. Proceeds from the race go to the Conch Republic Marine Army, a non-profit organization dedicated to cleaning and restoring the shallow mangrove habitats of the Florida Keys. Registration is $25 per person, children younger than 5 are free with a parent. Registration is available at http://www.runsignup.com or in person at the race location. Free race T-shirts will be given to the first 100 people registered.
• Yard sale
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the post, 5610 College Road. The cost is $25 to reserve a space for sellers’ tents and tables. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call Mike Dunn at 678-977-1584.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce. The market offers free entry and ample free parking. Guests are encouraged to ride bikes and BYOB (bring your own bags). To become a participant, email Sean@dailyplan-it.net.