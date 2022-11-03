The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in the parking lot at Sonny Mccoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce. The market offers free entry and ample free parking. Guests are encouraged to ride bikes and BYOB (bring your own bags). To become a participant, email Sean@dailyplan-it.net.
• Free garden tours
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Library Scouts
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Veterans Day ceremony
A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov 11, at the Veterans Memorial Garden at Bayview Park. Principal speaker will be Maj. Brandon Schwartz, Commander US Army Dive School. All veterans, active military and the general public are invited to attend. Ceremonial wreaths will be presented to honor and recognize veterans. For information, contact Jerry Hughes at 305-240-1136 or jhughesgroupins@aol.com
• Bridge run
Runners and walkers can compete in a scenic bridge race above the Upper Florida Keys and the eastern edges of the Florida Everglades in the First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The course for the timed 5k run/walk will start at the access road at Gilbert’s Resort, Mile Marker 107.9. For event information and registration, visit http://www.keylargobridgerun.com.
• Outdoor movies
The Key West Library is partnering with the Tropic Cinema to host a free outdoor movie series. “The Karate Kid” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The screen will be on the 400 block of Eaton Street between Duval and Whitehead streets, in front of the Tropic Cinema. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs. For information, call the library at 305-292-3595.
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion, 750 United St., will be showing “The Automat,” the first M3M movie of the season, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. The film is a light-hearted look at the birth, growing up and demise of the Horn and Hardart Automat in New York City and Philadelphia. Movies are free and open to the public. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. A light dessert will follow the movie.
• Holiday Parade floats sought
The City of Key West will host its Holiday Parade at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Applications for floats will be accepted until Monday, Nov. 21. Entry forms must be received by no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Applications are available at https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov, or by calling 305-809-3881.