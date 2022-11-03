• Artisan Market

The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in the parking lot at Sonny Mccoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce. The market offers free entry and ample free parking. Guests are encouraged to ride bikes and BYOB (bring your own bags). To become a participant, email Sean@dailyplan-it.net.