• Halloween regatta
The Key West Community Sailing Center, 705 Palm Ave., will host a Halloween Regatta Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31, with orientation and a skippers’ meeting starting at 10 a.m. The event is open to both youth and adult sailors, and non-members can compete in their own boats. Costumes are encouraged. For information, call Ben at 314-349-9929 or visit http://www.keywestsailingcenter.org.
• Halloween fun
The Cornish Memorial AME Zion Church will host a “Trunk O Treat” event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 702 Whitehead St., with safe activities and treats.
• Scavenger hunt
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host a family-friendly, outdoor, self-directed scavenger hunt until Saturday, Oct. 30. Ask library staff at the front desk for the first clue and then search the library’s haunted Palm Garden for 14 clues to win a prize and participate in the scavenger hunt any time during the library’s operating hours, weather permitting. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at the intersection of Fort and Amelia streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Bridge players wanted
The Conch Duplicate Bridge Club is looking for new members. The group meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Intro to Duplicate Bridge lessons and/or a special beginner’s game will be offered if enough interest is shown. For information, call/text Beth Howe at 814-779-2489.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Concert set
Blues player G. Love will appear in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Admission is free to all locals with Monroe County ID who are registered online at http://www.https://www.coastisclearfest.com/free by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 3, or when venue capacity has been reached. All adult attendees must register separately, and each registered adult may add up to five children to their registration. Food and beverages will be available for sale. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Dogs and coolers are not permitted. The event is sponsored by COAST and the Key West Art & Historical Society.
• ABBA listening party
The Key West Business Guild, the Sister Season Fund and 93.7 NRG Radio have teamed up with the Aquaplex Side Bar, 504 Angela St., to present a free listening party to hear the new ABBA album, “Voyage,” from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. There will be food nibbles and a cash bar.