• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Bridge players wanted
The Conch Duplicate Bridge Club is looking for new members. The group meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Intro to Duplicate Bridge lessons and/or a special beginner’s game will be offered if enough interest is shown. For information, call or text Beth Howe at 814-779-2489.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, to benefit MARC House.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Pump-out service
On The Hook Marine Services, LLC will be providing free mobile pump-out service to vessels anchored throughout the Florida Keys in specific service areas from Key West to Key Largo. Boaters interested in viewing service area maps and receiving pump-out service can register at http://www.onthehookmarine.com or call 305-833-1978. In addition, several shoreside pump-out stations are also available throughout Monroe County and can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/pumpout.
• Lower Keys Woman’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club’s January luncheon and meeting will be held at noon on Thursday, Jan. 13, at Boondocks Grille, 27205 Overseas Highway, on Ramrod Key. Voting for a new slate of officers will take place.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, at the Truman Waterfront Park. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Support services
Christina’s Courage offers support and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence, confidentially and free-of-charge. For information, call Christine at 305-916-0673 or email cdepre@fcasv.org.
• Books wanted
Literacy Volunteers is seeking donations of children’s books in good condition to fill Little Conch House Libraries through the Keys. The group is also in need of volunteers to help with checking the libraries weekly, plus picking up, transporting and stocking books. To donate or volunteer, call David at 305-294-4352, text 305-304-0578, stop by 2405 North Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.