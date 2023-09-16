• Membership meeting

The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding its General Membership meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center, 102050 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84780884284?pwd=M05HcEpZZTdBb0pMRHdsY1FiRDQ4dz09.