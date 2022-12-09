• High School concert
The Key West High School Music Department’s combined Holiday Concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, in the auditorium, 2100 Flagler Ave.
• Holiday Concert & Bazaar
Food-crafters, artists and alchemists of all imaginings will show and sell their creations at Key West Art & Historical Society’s Holiday Concert & Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Custom House, 281 Front St. Key West High School students will provide a projected light show on the building.
• Walk of Lights
Key West Harbor Walk of Lights at the Historic Seaport: Revel in a wonderland of light-bedecked palm trees, Christmas trees, ships, shops, restaurants and watering holes, dazzlingly decorated for the holiday season from Lazy Way Lane at the Greene Street Plaza to the Ferry Terminal at Grinnell Street.
• Santa pics
Santa will be at the American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 for pet or kids pictures from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. A donation of a new, unwrapped toy is requested. Brownies, cookies and other treats will be available. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Christmas at the Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will host a Christmas Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. Children can meet Santa and receive a gift. There will be a craft table, live local musicians and visits with the animals. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call Farmer Jeanne at 305-293-7331.
• Christmas Concert
Keys Choral Arts and the Southernmost Chamber Music Society will present their Christmas Concert, “Hodie, Hodie!” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. 401 Duval St. The program will feature sacred, secular and fun holiday music performed by the area’s musicians. A reception will follow the concert. For tickets, visit http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Blvd., will host a skills clinic and registration drive on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 21 for boys and girls ages 4 to 18. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.
• Music Room concert
The Music Room will present its free annual Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. Robin Kaplan’s music students will be accompanied by Joe Dallas and Skipper Kripitz. Contributions for the Wesley House Holiday Helpers Initiative for children in need will be accepted.
• Hanukkah event
The public is invited to the annual light of the menorah in Bayview Park at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Hanukkah will begin at sunset.
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion, 750 United St., will be showing “Legacy of Lies,” with doors opening at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. Movies are free and open to the public.