• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• ‘Beat the Heat’
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host a final “Beat the Heat” event on Saturday, July 30, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bernstein Park, 6751 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
• Sips for Special Olympics
A wine-tasting fundraiser will be held for the Special Olympics at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at The Studios of Key West’s rooftop venue, 533 Eaton St. Tickets are available at https://erin-nyc.ticketleap.com/sips-for-special-olympics
• National Night Out
National Night Out will be held throughout Monroe County from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Events will be held at Bayview Park in Key West, Aviation Hangar in Marathon, Founder’s Park in Islamorada and at the Key Largo Community Park. Array of equipment will be on display from fire trucks and bomb robots to dogs and horses. Food and beverages will be available.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 6. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Fight dragons
Adults can get busy fending off beasts by playing Dungeons & Dragons at the Marathon Library, 3490 Overseas Highway, at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For information, call 305-743-5156.
• Key West exhibit
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened a major exhibition commemorating the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. It will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501(c)(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.