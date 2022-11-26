Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St., will host a performance of Händel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Singers who wish to participate in the all-in-one-day event should arrive by 1:45 p.m. for rehearsals from 2 to 4:30 p.m. For information, contact James Cutty at 248-249-7341. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is a gift to the community, admission is free and all are invited to a reception following the performance.
• Hurricane flag burning
The Conch Republic will celebrate the official end of the 2022 hurricane season with a flag-burning ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the USCGC Ingham at Truman Waterfront Park. Live music will start at 4 p.m. and the burning of the hurricane warning flag at 5.
The Key West Garden Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec.1, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Discussed will be efforts being made to conserve and propagate Keys endangered plant species by Mary Nelson, nursery manager at Key West Botanical Garden. The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served afterward in the garden.
• POSH fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Florida Keys SPCA will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Audubon House and Tropical Gardens, 205 Whitehead St. The event will be Key West formal attire featuring a fascinator hat, which is a head piece, a style of millinery. A New Orleans-style Second Line Parade will begin at 9:30 p.m. with an after party at Smokin Tuna Saloon, 4 Charles St. For tickets, visit https://fkspca.ticketleap.com/posh-9th-annual/
• Holiday open house
The Key West Woman’s Club will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 319 Duval St. The event will feature tours of the historic Hellings House, music by the Bahama Village Children’s Choir and the Key West Community Orchestra, a tree-lighting ceremony, desserts and appetizers and Edith Amsterdam’s infamous eggnog. Donations of new and unwrapped clothing items for students from K-12 are appreciated.
• Jubilee celebration
To mark their golden jubilee, the Friends of the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., are hosting a bash from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The “Key West Library 2.0, Past, Present and Future,” will include backstage tours of technology, the Florida History Room and the refurbished Palm Garden, along with a peek into the library’s history. The community is welcome to join the party, eat celebratory cake, and throw back refreshments.
• Pet pictures with Santa
Professional pictures by Mary Martin of pets and/or kids with Santa will be offered as part of the “The Bight Before Christmas” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the nautical Christmas tree at the foot of William St. on the Harbor Walk of Lights. The $20 (cash only) photographs will benefit the Boys & Girls Club. For information, visit http://www.keywestchristmas.org