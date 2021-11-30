• Flag burning
The Conch Republic Navy will celebrate the official end of the 2021 hurricane season with a flag burning ceremony at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the USCGC Ingham, Truman Waterfront Park.
• SPCA fundraiser
POSH (Paws Often Steal Hearts), a fundraising event for the Florida Keys SPCA, will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Audubon House, 205 Whitehead St., with a Second Line parade at 9:30 p.m. and an after-party at the Green Parrot, 601 Whitehead St. For tickets, visit http://fkspca.ticketleap.com/posh-8th-annual-2021/ For information, call Ben Hennington at 305-304-1232.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/ .
• Pet pictures with Santa
Professional pictures of pets and/or kids with Santa will be offered as part of the “The Bight Before Christmas” event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at the nautical Christmas tree at the foot of William St. on the Harbor Walk of Lights. The $20 photographs will benefit the Boys and Girls Club. For information, visit http://www.keywestchristmas.org
• Holiday bike ride
Wesley House will host a Belighted Bike Ride and Holiday Village on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The Village will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. and the bike ride will leave at 8 p.m. Adult bike ride tickets are $10; children 5 and older are $5. For tickets and information visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org/bike ride. The amphitheater is located at 35 E. Quay Road in the Truman Waterfront Park.
• Music & Arts Festival
A COAST Is Clear Music & Arts Festival will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 11 a.m. on the Parade Grounds of Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. For information, visit http://www.coastisclearfest.com
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Dec. 4, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov
• Holiday open house
The Key West Woman’s Club will host an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 319 Duval St. The event will feature tours of the historic Hellings House, music by the Bahama Village Children’s Choir and the Key West Community Orchestra, a tree lighting ceremony, desserts and Edith Amsterdam’s eggnog. Donations of unwrapped new clothing items for students from K-12 are appreciated.
• Towels wanted
Key West Homeless Coalition, Inc. (KWHC) seeks donations of new and used towels. Also needed are washcloths, sheets and pillowcases. Call or text Mary at 305-304-0578 for pickup countywide. Drop-offs welcome Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the joint offices of KWHC/Literacy Volunteers/Dr. Jose Sanchez Lions Eye Clinic at Key West Lions Club, 2405 North Roosevelt Blvd.