A “The Nature as Art” creative writing workshop taught by Kristina Neihouse will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road. The workshop will give participants the opportunity to explore the garden and write and share, if desired. Registration is required. For information, call 305-296-1501 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Sugarloaf Farmers Market
Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway, will host a Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Wednesday, featuring BBQ ribs, tacos done to order, imported cheeses and other vendors.
• SOS Volunteers needed
The SOS Stock Island food pantry needs volunteers for various shifts of three hours on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers are mainly responsible for walking clients through the food options, but some light stocking and cleaning may be involved. Group community service options are also available. Email selena@sosfoundation.org or call 305-292-3013, Ext. 1, for information.
• Matinee movie
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will air a free movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m.
• Easter on the Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Animal Farm, 5501 College Road, will host an Easter celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, with crafts, music and egg hunts. The event is free. Participants are asked to bring their own baskets. For information, call Farmer Jeanne, 305-293-7331.
• Town Hall meeting
Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates and the Department of Health in Monroe County will co-host a Stock Island Town Hall public meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the second-floor community room at Bernstein Park, 6751 5th St. Data will be presented from the 2022 Stock Island Community Health Survey followed by an interactive discussion about community needs. Reservations with the following link are appreciated but not required. http://evite.me/EQ5Tm7b9JD
• Yard sale
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the post, 5610 College Road. The cost is $25 to reserve a space for sellers’ tents and tables. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call Mike Dunn at 678-977-1584.
• Street fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair, presented by Literacy Volunteers of America (LVA) — Monroe County, Inc,. will take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make application by calling 305-294-4352 or 305-304-0578 (cell/text), by email to marycasanova77@gmail.com or info@lva-monroe.org.
• Youth Program
The Queer Keys Youth Program is a weekly meet-up for LGBTQIA+ youth ages 12-18. The Youth Program builds community by providing a safe and affirming space for participants every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Old Stone Coffee House space provided by the United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St.