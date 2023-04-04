• Writing workshop

A “The Nature as Art” creative writing workshop taught by Kristina Neihouse will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road. The workshop will give participants the opportunity to explore the garden and write and share, if desired. Registration is required. For information, call 305-296-1501 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.