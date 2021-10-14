• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• 5k walk
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 12 will sponsor a 5k Walk for Cancer at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at 5610 College Road to benefit the Cancer Foundation of the Keys. The event will also feature silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale. Registration is $10. For information, call Laurie at 305-240-1655.
• Spooky Saturdays
Tropic Cinema and the Key West Art & Historical Society will celebrate the spooky season by hosting movie screenings at Fort East Martello, 3501 E. Roosevelt Blvd., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays in October. “Hocus Pocus” will be featured on Oct. 16 and “The Witches” on Oct. 23. Movie goers should bring chairs or blankets, coolers are allowed and parking is available. Advance tickets are available online at http://tropiccinema.com; if purchasing tickets at the door, note that day-of sales are cash only.
• Pets and people vaccinations
The Florida Keys SPCA will host a Pets & People Vaccination Community Wellness Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. Offered will be discounted wellness exams and vaccinations with suggested contributions of $35 for dogs and $25 for cats. The Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations for people. SOS will be on site to provide food and outreach resources. For information, call Amina at 305-294-4857 or email Amina@fkspca.org.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information email kwnowinfo@gmail or call Darlene Thomas, 305-304-1043.
• Scavenger hunt
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host a family-friendly, outdoor, self-directed scavenger hunt until Saturday, Oct. 30. Ask library staff at the front desk for the first clue and then search the library’s haunted Palm Garden for 14 clues to win a prize and participate in the scavenger hunt any time during the library’s operating hours, weather permitting. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30 p.m., or when the 30-person capacity is reached.
• Volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.