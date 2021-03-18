• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, March 18. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information visithttps://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, March 19, on the Edward B. Knight Pier on White Street, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Exhibit opening
The Key West Art & Historical Society will open “The History of Duval Street: The Longest Street in the World,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The exhibition runs to August. For information, call Cori Convertito, 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, email cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org, or visit http://kwahs.org/exhibitions.
• Vaccines for vets
Veterans who meet VA Healthcare eligibility will be offered the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. Pre-registration is not required but recommended because of limited vaccine availability. To register, call 305-293-4863 in Key West or 305-451-0164, Key Largo. For information, call 305-295-5150.
• Virtual performance
Red Barn Theatre will present a streaming production of “Sez She,” through Saturday, March 20. The show, which features 16 local actors, can be accessed through the theater’s website at http://www.redbarntheatre.com. Tickets are $10, with viewing available 24/7 on any platform with an internet connection.
• Plant sale
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5219 College Road, will be offering native plants sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20. Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Spring Break camps
The Key West Art & Historical Society will offer virtual and in-person student camp opportunities during Spring Break, Monday through Friday, March 22-26. Virtually offered will be “North American Legends: Dreams and Giants” and “Archaeology: Time of the Maya.” ArtCamp! will be available in person. For information and registration, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events/category/event/children-programs/student-camp.
• Planning sessions
Sunset celebration at Mallory Square planning sessions will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Community Services Building, 3420 Northside Drive, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, via Zoom and at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at City Hall, 1300 White St. Discussion will include short term projects and long term visions. For information, email city_harc@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3973.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. To join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.