• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, at the intersection of Fort and Amelia streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Spooky Saturdays
Tropic Cinema and the Key West Art & Historical Society will celebrate the spooky season by hosting movie screenings at Fort East Martello, 3501 E. Roosevelt Blvd., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays in October. “The Witches” will be featured on Oct. 23. Movie goers should bring chairs or blankets, coolers are allowed and parking is available. Advance tickets are available online at http://tropiccinema.com; if purchasing tickets at the door, note that day-of sales are cash only.
• Vaccination events
The State of Florida and multiple organizations in Monroe County are hosting community COVID-19 vaccination events. Events are open to the public. No appointments; walk-up only. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J will be provided from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Frederick Douglass Gym at 111 Olivia St. For information, visit http://www. monroe.floridahealth.gov/vax.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information email kwnowinfo@gmail or call Darlene Thomas, 305-304-1043.
• Scavenger hunt
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host a family-friendly, outdoor, self-directed scavenger hunt until Saturday, Oct. 30. Ask library staff at the front desk for the first clue and then search the library’s haunted Palm Garden for 14 clues to win a prize and participate in the scavenger hunt any time during the library’s operating hours, weather permitting. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Bridge players wanted
The Conch Duplicate Bridge Club is looking for new members. The group meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Intro to Duplicate Bridge lessons and/or a special beginner’s game will be offered if enough interest is shown. For information call/text Beth Howe at 814-779-2489.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897
• Mental illness seminar
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Miami-Dade in the Florida Keys is offering a free, in-person seminar for family and friends of people with a mental illness from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Unity of the Keys Spiritual Center, 1011 Virginia St. For registration and information, call, text or email Sherry at 305-304-3039 or sherrykw2@aol.com by Tuesday, Nov. 2.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org