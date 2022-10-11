Daily lunches and supplies are provided at the Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. Call SOS at 305-292-3012. For a survey to assess needs, call the Key West Housing Authority’s Chandra Tynes at 305-294-6266. Key West residents in need of assistance can call the City of Key West Needs Assessment Hotline at 305-809-1101. Residents may also check http://www.KeysHelp.org for a list of resources.
• Fire fundraiser
Conch Town Records, the Green Parrot Bar and We’ve Got the Keys have teamed up to organize a fundraising benefit for residents displaced by a Sept. 28 fire at 3201 Flagler Ave. The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St. Those wishing to donate can do so at the event, or via a PayPal link set up at http://www.www.FantasyFest.com, or by delivering/mailing a check made out to “We’ve Got the Keys” to 922 Caroline St. For information, call Nadene Grossman Orr at 305-295-9112.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Adult crafting
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers adult crafting sessions on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. On Oct. 12, No-sew ghosts and gnomes; Oct. 19, Pumpkin cans; and Oct. 26, Cork wall art. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Lower Keys Medical Center’s Women’s Imaging Center, 5900 College Road, is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with expanded hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A physician’s order is required and a discounted self-pay rate is available through the month of October. For information, call 305-294-5535, Ext. 3308.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.