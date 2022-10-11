• Hurricane assistance

Daily lunches and supplies are provided at the Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. Call SOS at 305-292-3012. For a survey to assess needs, call the Key West Housing Authority’s Chandra Tynes at 305-294-6266. Key West residents in need of assistance can call the City of Key West Needs Assessment Hotline at 305-809-1101. Residents may also check http://www.KeysHelp.org for a list of resources.