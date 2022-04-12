• Ukraine fundraiser
Vinos on Duval will host a wine and cheese tasting fundraiser from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, to raise money for the World Central Kitchen, which feeds Ukrainian refugees. The suggested donation is $15. Vinos is located at 810 Duval St.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, April 12, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Spring concert
The Key West Community Orchestra will present “A Joyous Spring Concert” at the Key West Garden Club, 1100 Atlantic Blvd., from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. On the program are compositions from Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Handel along with tangos, waltzes, marches, Disney songs and show tunes. The $20 tickets are available only online at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com/club/garden-concert.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, April 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended, but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Boondock’s, 27207 Overseas Highway on Ramrod Key. The meeting is open to the public. Toiletries will be collected for the Domestic Abuse Shelter. To RSVP, call Kim at 312-972-9902.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Plant sale
The plant Nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 16, at 5219 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club is holding a free car show from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Dick Moody at 305-942-1758, or visit http://www.floridakeyssouthernostcarclub.com.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Tiger Within,” the story of an unlikely friendship between a homeless teen and a Holocaust survivor at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, at 750 United St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.
• Military muster
The Conch Republic Military Muster and Conch-Tail Party will be held at the site of the USCGC Ingham at Truman Waterfront Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. General admission is $20 and $15 for those in uniform, Advance sale VIP and diplomatic seats, which include a Conch Republic pin, are $60 and $50 for uniformed persons. For information, email cutiesinaction@gmail.com.