• Book signing
Books & Books @ the Studios will host a book signing with Eliza Nellums at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the courtyard of Carriage Trade House, 529 Eaton St. A virtual reading will be offered via Zoom at 6 p.m. To register for the virtual and/or the in-person event visit https://booksandbookskw.com/eliza-nellums/. The event is free and open to the public.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Holiday luncheon
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will hold a holiday luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, Boondocks Grille Restaurant, 27205 Overseas Highway. Bring an unwrapped toy for the “Toys for Tots” program.
• Lighted boat parade
The Schooner Wharf Bar/Absolut Vodka Lighted Boat Parade will set sail at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Boats of all sizes are eligible to enter. Entry forms are now available at Schooner Wharf, 202 William St., or at http:/wwwschoonerwharf.com. A captains’ meeting will take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, on the upper deck of Schooner Wharf. For information, call Evalena or Sheree at 305-292-9520.
• Holiday Concert and Bazaar
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a Holiday Concert and Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, on the porches and walkways of the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The celebration will feature artisans, musicians and choirs, food and libations and a holiday light show of vector projections. For information, call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6615, Ext. 114, or email kcollett@kwahs.org.
• Book signing
The Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory, 1316 Duval St., will host a book signing for “Tickle Time,” by author Jill Driscoll, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, to benefit The Studios of Key West.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Christmas Concert
The Southernmost Chamber Music Society will hold a Christmas Concert with Keys Choral Arts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Ticketing information is available at http://www.southernmostchambermusic society.com and at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Walk on White
An art walk will be held on White Street from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, showcasing area businesses. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhitekeywest.com.
• Auction items wanted
Silent auction items are sought for the A Positive Step of Monroe County 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run: The PJ Edition to be held Saturday, Dec. 18. Needed are fun, functional or fabulous items. To donate, contact Billy Davis at 305-304-1969 or apsmccrp@aol.com. For information, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.