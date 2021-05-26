• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, at the corner of Whitehead and Southard streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, May 27. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Legion post reopening
American Legion Post 168, 803 Emma St., will be open on Friday and Saturday, May 28-29, with silent auctions, raffles and music. For information, call Nancy at 703-626-0600.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo to benefit MARC at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 31. The Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens is a non-profit agency that serves adult clients with developmental disabilities.
• Summer camp
Island Farm Summer Camp on Stock Island offers outdoor activities for children 7 to 13 years old. The three-week sessions run Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in three-week sessions. Programs will include animal encounters, gardening, composting, fishing, hiking, music, scavenger hunts, natural resource art projects, building rafts and water recreation. For registration and information, call 580-916-8033 or visit https://www.instagram.com/islandfarmkw.
• Online raffle
Wesley House Family Services is holding an online raffle for a chance to win hotel stays or a hand-painted bicycle. The tickets are $20 and available until Friday, June 25, at http://www.WesleyHouse.org/raffle.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Fireworks sponsors sought
The Lower Keys Rotary will be hosting a fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 3, at the Big Pine Community Park, 31009 Atlantis Drive. Sponsors and donations are needed for an online auction which will be held from Tuesday, June 1, to Wednesday, June 30. Monetary donations can be made through the Lower Keys Rotary Facebook page, or mailed to Lower Keys Rotary, 181 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key, FL 33043. Items for the online auction can be dropped off at the UPS Store in the Winn Dixie Shopping Center on Big Pine Key.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets via Zoom at 10 a.m. each Saturday. Guests and prospective members are welcome. For information, email knicholswrites@gmail.com, visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild/ or locate group on Facebook.
• Kids’ movies
Kids and their grownups can enjoy a $5 movie at 11 a.m. each Wednesday from June 2 until Aug. 4 at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Movie selections will be posted at http://www.tropiccinema.com and on Facebook.