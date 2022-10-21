American Legion and Auxiliary Post #28 will host a Hocus Pocus Halloween party at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 5610 College Road. The cost is $30. There will be costume contests, raffles and 50/50 drawings. Proceeds will benefit veterans and local non-profits. For information, call 305-304-1655.
• Family Quilt Day
The Bahama Village Music Program will host a Family Quilt Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, in Nelson English Park, 300 Catherine St. Anyone with memories of, or dreams for, Bahama Village is invited to add to the ever-growing Goombay Quilt, a colorful, collaborative quilt that captures the neighborhood’s spirit and history. Participants can write the name of an ancestor, draw a picture, or put anything on a square of fabric. For information, contact Kawana Staffney at 786-370-0266 or kawanaj94@gmail.com
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Heroes & Villains 5K Run/Walk
A 5K run/walk with dressed up heroes and villains will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, starting at the Southernmost Beach Resort, 1319 Duval St. For registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/ and search for “Heroes and Villains.”
The Key West Library will host a Book Club meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, discuss “The Thursday Murder Club” and “The Man Who Died Twice” the September and October selections. Book Club books can be requested at the library’s main desk, 700 Fleming St.
• Garden Halloween Party
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will host its annual Screamin’ Green Halloween Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Tricks, treats, games, costume contests and recycle ideas will be set up throughout the garden. Entrance fee is $5 per child or $10 per family; members are free. The garden is located at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit www.keywest.garden.
• Peanut Butter Challenge
UF/IFAS Extension Monroe County will be participating in a statewide Peanut Butter Challenge through Monday, Oct. 31. Extension Services will be collecting unopened jars of peanut butter at three Monroe County facilities: Gato Building, Suite 2-260, 1100 Simonton St., Marathon Government Center, Suite 400, 2798 Overseas Highway, or Murray Nelson Government Center Suite 244, 102050 Overseas Highway. All peanut butter donations will be distributed to local food pantries. In addition, the Florida Peanut Producers Association and Florida Peanut Federation will match community donations.