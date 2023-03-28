Keys Choral Arts will present their Spring Concert: “For the Love of Song,” on Tuesday, March 28, 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. The cost is $30 per person, which includes a reception after the concert. This program will include compositions by Felix Mendelssohn, Clara Schumann, Dan Forrest, Morten Lauridsen, John Rutter and music from the American classic music theater tradition, “The Sound of Music.” Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Volunteers wanted
The 15-acre Key West Tropical Forest, 5210 College Road, is seeking volunteers who want to learn about native plants by helping preserve this rare ecosystem. Volunteers will work in the garden or in the native plant nursery on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 to noon. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• MARC fundraiser
Local restaurants are coming together to participate in Dining out for MARC. Through Saturday, April 1, participating restaurants will donate a portion of their sales to MARC, which provides services and support to individuals with developmental disabilities in the community. For a listing of participating restaurants, visit https://marchouse.org/dining-out-for-marc.
• Academy presentation
The College of the Florida Keys, 5901 College Road, will host an event to provide prospective students, their family members, and the community the opportunity to learn about CFK Academy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Those interested in attending are asked to make reservations at http://www.cfk.edu/cfkacademy.
• Dive into Art
The History of Diving Museum is hosting “Dive Into Art & Music” from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 31, under the stars at Safe Harbor Angler House in Islamorada. The Jerry Garcia Foundation donated limited-edition museum quality giclees of his art to the museum. For ticket purchase, visit https://divingmuseum.org/events-calendar.
• Tropical Gala
A fundraising gala to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Truman Little White House, 111 Front St. The event will feature music, drinks, dancing, games and auctions. For reservations, call 305-294-9006, Ext. 5, or visit http://www.habitatlowerkeys.org.
• Wesley House benefit
The Wesley House Family Services Black Tie Benefit will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the Grand Ballroom of the Key West Marriott Beachside Hotel, 3841 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Tickets include a welcome champagne cocktail and wine during dinner. For tickets, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/vS5/.
• Migration Mania
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host Migration Mania from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The event is free for members and children younger than 3. Admission is $5 for non-members and children 3 and older. There is a maximum charge of $10 per family. Memberships available on site. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.