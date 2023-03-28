• Choral concert

Keys Choral Arts will present their Spring Concert: “For the Love of Song,” on Tuesday, March 28, 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. The cost is $30 per person, which includes a reception after the concert. This program will include compositions by Felix Mendelssohn, Clara Schumann, Dan Forrest, Morten Lauridsen, John Rutter and music from the American classic music theater tradition, “The Sound of Music.” Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.