• Art workshop
Kindness Rocks Key West at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, with Unity of the Keys, 1011 Virginia St., holding a free workshop to create the rocks, with supplies provided. For information, email church@unityofthekeys.org
Kindness Rocks Key West at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, with Unity of the Keys, 1011 Virginia St., holding a free workshop to create the rocks, with supplies provided. For information, email church@unityofthekeys.org
Adults can get busy fending off beasts by playing Dungeons & Dragons at the Marathon Library, 3490 Overseas Highway, at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For information, call 305-743-5156.
A wine-tasting fundraiser will be held for the Special Olympics at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at The Studios of Key West’s rooftop venue, 533 Eaton St. Tickets are available at https://erin-nyc.ticketleap.com/sips-for-special-olympics
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Jurassic World: Dominion” at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655
National Night Out will be held throughout Monroe County from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Events will be held at Bayview Park in Key West, Aviation Hangar in Marathon, Founder’s Park in Islamorada and at the Key Largo Community Park. An array of equipment will be on display, from fire trucks and bomb robots to dogs and horses. Food and beverages will be available.
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 6. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will award the Connie Gilbert Memorial Scholarships on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Monroe County applicants who identify as female, and who wish to continue her higher education career or apply for a professional license. Applicants must be returning to college from the workforce, seeking professional certification or licensing or entering at least their second year of college. Deadline for application is Monday, Aug. 15. Scholarship applications may be obtained by emailing kwnowinfo@gmail.com.
The FKSPCA will be preparing for the hurricane season by training volunteers and staff to care for the animals housed in the facility, and for those interested in becoming a foster family. For information, email foster@fkspca.org or tara@fkspca.org.
The Friends of Dinghy Beach will hold a meeting in the City Hall lobby, 1300 White St., from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. For information, email milliemilliegooddog@gmail.com.
