• Hemingway lecture
In celebration of Hemingway Days 2022, longtime Hemingway scholar Ashley Oliphant looks at the writer’s iconic Key West years at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 21, in the Key West Library Auditorium, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Dinosaur story time
The Key West Public Library, 700 Fleming St., will offer the opportunity to dig for fossils and other dinosaur-centric activities at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Caribbean Street Fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305-304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc., which provides free, confidential, one-to-one and small group literacy tutoring.
• ‘Beat the Heat’
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Keys. Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. On Saturday, July 23, from 10 to 11 a.m., the event will be held at Sugarloaf School, 255 Crane Blvd., Sugarloaf Key. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, July 25, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com.
• Monologue Monday
Fringe Theater Outreach will host a free workshop for performers to get feedback and grow. Monologues, short scenes and songs, all with a five-minute time limit, will be presented at the 6:30 p.m. event July 25 at the Key West Armory, 600 White St. Those just wanting to watch are also welcome. For information, email info@fringtheater.org.
• Escape room adventure
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host an escape room event for ages 6 to 18 on Saturday, July 23. Participants will find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 305-292-3595.