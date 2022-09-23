• Early-bird cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Lazy Way and Caroline St., across from Harpoon Harry’s. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, to benefit The Studios of Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Supportive services offered
Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972 or visit https://www.keyscra.org.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, call 305 294-3210 or visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Hocus Pocus 2” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Volunteers wanted
Organizers are seeking 150 volunteers for the Ambassador team for the Fantasy Fest Parade, Saturday, Oct. 29. For information and to fill out an Ambassador volunteer form, visit http://www.FantasyFest.com/Parade.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. Awards for the Connie Gilbert Scholarship Fund will be given to this year’s recipients. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com or contact Darlene Thomas at 305-304-1043.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 1. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Lighthouse sunset
The Key West Art & Historical Society is offering opportunities to book an exclusive experience and view a world-famous sunset from the observation platform of the island city’s historic Lighthouse. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/sunset