• Cafe con Libros
Students in the Creative Writing Club of The College of the Florida Keys will present selections of their projects at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St.
• Garden speaker
Karen DeMaria, the Urban Forestry Manager of the City of Key West, will be the featured speaker at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at The Key West Tropic Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road. Her topics will include storm preparation, post-storm recovery, pruning and city permit requirements. Admission is free for members and students; $5 for the general public. For information, call 305-296-1504.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Glass Onion” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Dachshund Parade
The annual Wienerpalooza Dachshund Parade will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, starting at the Custom House, 281 Front St,. and finishing at RockHouse Live, 135 Duval St., a distance of approximately .2 miles. The event is a sanctioned Sunset Social Drinking Club fundraiser for Luci’s Fund, which aids animals in need. Costumes are encouraged and all breeds are welcome.
• Impromptu concert
The second concert of Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts’ 51st anniversary season will feature the Lysander Trio at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. The program will feature works from Rachmaninoff, Beethoven and Schumann. Admission is $20 at the door and students are admitted free. For information, including subscriptions and donations, visit http//www.keywestimpromptu.org.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, call 305-294-3210 or visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Foster parent training
Wesley House Family Services will host an eight-week training course on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Feb. 1 for prospective foster parents. The classes will be held at the Wesley House Family Services office, 1304 Truman Ave., and registration is required. The class uses the Creating and Retaining Excellence (C.A.R.E.) curriculum. For information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or email Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.
• Botanical Garden plant sale
The plant nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 5219 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden
• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Boulevard, will host a skills clinic and registration drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, for boys and girls ages 4 to 18. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.