• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Smathers Beach, first beach entrance. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Lions Club seeks members
The Key West Lions Club, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., is looking for members interested in improving the community. Monthly meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The Key West Lions are affiliated with the Lions International, established in 1917.
• Free English tutoring
Literacy Volunteers of America provides free, confidential one-to-one and small group literacy instruction for any Monroe County resident who needs help reading, writing and communicating in English. For information on tutoring or being a student, stop by the office inside the Lions Club building, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., call or text 305-304-0578 or visit http://www.lva-monroe.com. LVA serves students in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys.
• Plant Sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., is premiering films on a socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at the intersection of First Street and North Roosevelt Boulevard. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave., at Fort West Martello on Higgs Beach. Admission is free.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• New members sought
The Key West Parrot Head Club is recruiting new members who like Jimmy Buffett’s music and enjoy supporting the community. For information, call 262-705-8204 or visit http://keywestparrotheadclub.wildapricot.org.
• Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.