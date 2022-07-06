• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• ‘Beat the Heat’
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Keys. Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. On Saturday, July 9, from 10 to 11 a.m., the event will be held at Layton Community Baptist Church, 128 S. Layton Drive, Layton. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Monologue Mondays
Fringe Theater Outreach will host free workshops for performers to get feedback and grow on July Mondays. Monologues, short scenes and songs, all with a five minute time limit, will be presented at the 6:30 p.m. events on July 11, July 18 and July 25 at the Key West Armory, 600 White St. Those wanting to watch are also welcome. For information, email info@fringtheater.org.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, July 12, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Library lecture
NASA Solar System Ambassador Kevin Gallagher will give an illustrated talk about the first images shared by the Webb Space Telescope at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Homeowners meeting
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85301709102?pwd=kaaec-YUNL-7znLNaOgeo5JiFZqCk6.1 Monroe County School District chair John Dick will be the quest speaker, discussing the school board referendum that will be on the Tuesday, Aug. 23, ballot.
• Virtual happy hour
Cori Convertito, curator of the Key West Art & Historical Society, will host a virtual happy hour talk on the Spanish-American War in Key West from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. The talk will introduce Florida’s involvement in the war and how Key West played a role. To register for the webinar, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events