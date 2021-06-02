• Pride Week kickoff
The Island House, 1129 Fleming St., will host an all-inclusive kickoff party for Pride Week from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2. The $20 entry covers Stoli cocktails, champagne and hors d’oeuvres.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at Bayview Park near the bandstand at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Those attending are asked to bring a chair and to wear a mask if unvaccinated. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Painting boot camp
The Studios of Key West is offering a series of classes with local artist Rick Worth. Sessions are held on either Monday or Tuesday, through June, outside at the Carriage Trade Artist Residencies, 529 Eaton St. For information, visit https://tskw.org/may-painting-boot-camp-with-rick-worth, call 305-296-0458 or visit the box office at 533 Eaton St., Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Kids’ movies
Kids and their grownups can enjoy a $5 movie at 11 a.m. each Wednesday until Aug. 4 at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Movie selections will be posted at http://www.tropiccinema.com and on Facebook.
• Vendors wanted
Local and regional sponsors and vendors of food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to apply for Literacy Volunteers of America’s Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair. The event is held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24. For information, call or text Mary at 305–304-0578.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, June 3. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Tropical Fruit Festival
The Truman Little White House, 111 Front St., will be the site of a Tropical Fruit Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 9. The event will feature fresh fruit, vendors, educational talks, cocktails and kids activities. For information, call 305-294-9911 or visit http://trumanlittlewhitehouse.com.
• Online raffle
Wesley House Family Services is holding an online raffle for a chance to win hotel stays or a hand-painted bicycle. The tickets are $20 and available until Friday, June 25. at http://www.WesleyHouse.org/raffle.
• Painting workshop
May Sands Montessori School will host a fundraiser “Paint & Sip” workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Doubletree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Register at MaySandsMontessori.com/paint-sip.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, June 8. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Summer Camp
Reef Relief has opened registration for its nine-week Coral Camp, with sessions from Monday, June 7, through Friday, Aug. 6. Campers from 6- to 12-years-old will experience hands-on-learning in different local ecosystems. For registration forms, visit https://www.reefrelief.org/coral-camp-2021/. Email the form to reefrelief@gmail.com or fax to 305-293-9515.