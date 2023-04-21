The Key West Public Library and Tropic Cinema will present a free screening of “Back to the Future” on Saturday, April 22, about 30 minutes after sunset in the 400 block of Eaton Street. Limited seating, but patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
• Yard sale
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the post, 5610 College Road. The cost is $25 to reserve a space for sellers’ tents and tables. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call Mike Dunn at 678-977-1584.
• Call for artists/sculptors
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, seeks artwork for the Art in the Garden Exhibit. Applications due by Sunday, April 23, and available by contacting Jackie Sanchez at 305-393-3430, Susann D’Antonio at 305-304-6005, at the Garden Visitor Welcome Center, or by contacting Misha at mmcrae@keywest.garden.
• Earth Day Fair
May Sands Montessori School will host an Earth Day Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The family-friendly event will include games and bounce house and more. Admission is $10 for children; adults are free. For information, call 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
• Casting call
The Red Barn Theatre will hold auditions for “POTUS: Or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive”, one of its productions set for the 2023-24 season. The auditions will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Red Barn, 319 Duval Street, behind the Woman’s Club. Wanted are seven, ages late 20s to 60s. For information, text questions to Joy Hawkins at 305-509-0917.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Taste of Key West
The 28th Taste of Key West will feature the islands’ top culinary professionals from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 24, at the Truman Waterfront Park, to benefit AH Monroe. General admission is free. Attendees can purchase food and beverage packages in advance at http://www.keystix.com, at a discount. The Taste of Key West VIP Pass is $125 per person. Attendees receive entry to a VIP tent with tables and chairs for six guests and unlimited food and wine samples.
• Conch Republic Military Muster
A military muster and conch-tail fundraiser will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at the Southernmost Point Guest House, 1327 Duval St., hosted by the CIA to benefit the Wesley’s House Foster Children’s Fund. General admission is $20 in advance; $25 at the door and military in uniform is $15 and will feature “C-Rations” and a cash bar. Donor Diplomat reserved seats are $50 in advance online only and includes a hot meal, signature drink and commemorative souvenir. For reservations, visit http://www.conchrepublic.com/events/. For information, email cutiesinaction@gmail.com.