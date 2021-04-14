• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at the Custom House, 281 Front St., wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Planning session
A Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square planning session will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at City Hall, 1300 White St. For information, email city_harc@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3973.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, April 15. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket
• Guy Harvey interview
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host an online interview with artist Guy Harvey led by Carol Shaughnessy at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 15, discussing Harvey’s early sketches based on “The Old Man and the Sea.” For information, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event/guy-harvey-interview.
•Webinar
The ACLU of Florida will be hosting a Zoom webinar at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15, entitled “It’s time to End Florida’s Death Penalty.” Panelists will include Herman Linsey, exonerated from Florida’s Death Row. To register for the webinar, visit https://www.aclufl.org/en/events/virtual-panel-its-time-end-floridas-death-penalty.
• Libraries reopen
The Key Largo branch of the Monroe County Library, 101485 Overseas Hwy., will reopen for in-person visits three days a week starting Monday, April 19. The branch will be open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the Upper Keys, the Islamorada branch, 81830 Overseas Hwy., is also open three days a week on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org, call your local branch, or follow on social media for updates, a complete list of virtual library events, online resources and more.
• Moon rise kayak excursion
The Florida Keys Wildlife Society will benefit from an evening kayak excursion in celebration of Earth Day from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23. The event is sponsored by Big Pine Kayak Adventures. The easy paddle along the mangrove shoreline will allow for a view of the full moon rise over No Name Key. Registration includes kayak, gear and guides, and will depart from the Old Wooden Bridge Fishing Camp on Big Pine Key. To register, call Capt. Bill at 305-872-9860.
• Cleanup fundraiser
An island cleanup fundraiser to benefit Keep Key West Beautiful will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 25, hosted by Tunaskin Aquatic Apparel, 604 Duval St. Participants are asked to sign up for a time slot prior to Thursday, April 15. Social distancing and mask are required and beach cleaning materials will be provided. Register at https://www.tunaskin.com/beach-keepers-club/ or on Eventbrite (Search for “Key West Island Cleanup”).