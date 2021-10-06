Sorry, an error occurred.
The Stock Island Association will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 14, and talk about sewer rates.
The meeting will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Bernstein Park on Stock Island. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, water bills for this year and KW Resort Utility bills.
The association meets once a month on the second Thursday.
For information on the association and its goals, call 305- 896-8678.