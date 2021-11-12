Aviation Day

Marathon’s Aviation Day will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Florida Keys Marathon Airport.

 Photo by Nikali Pontecorvo

Visitors of all ages can get inspired to spread their wings during Marathon Aviation Day, set for Saturday, Nov. 13, at Florida Keys Marathon Airport, 9400 Overseas Highway bayside.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is presented by the Middle Keys Chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association.

The event is family-friendly and free to the public. Free plane rides will be offered to children 7 to 17.

