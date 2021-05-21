Annual graduation festivities are a popular time for Mylar/metallic balloon sales. Not surprisingly, it is also a time of year utilities across the country experience numerous balloon-related power outages.
Keys Energy Services reminds its customers that Mylar/metallic balloons that are allowed to drift away can land on power lines and in electrical substations, potentially resulting in power outages. Since 2010 KEYS’ customers have experienced nearly 50 power outages directly caused by balloons or kites, according to KEYS.
KEYS recommends keeping Mylar/metallic balloons indoors and never releasing them outside. Secure helium-filled balloons with a weight heavy enough to prevent them from drifting away. Never tie a balloon to a child’s wrist. If the balloon comes in contact with electricity, the electricity could flow through the balloon to the child, which could cause serious injury or death.