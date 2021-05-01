The City of Key West is warning residents and visitors that the spring season and a full moon mean that there will be water standing in some streets and intersections, which is salt water.
Known as king tides, these tides sometimes cause ocean water to flow up through some storm drains and into low lying areas.
Motorists are warned to avoid driving through them, as the salt water is corrosive. The current tides don’t appear as high as others we’ve experienced in Key West. But remember to take care to avoid driving wakes of tidal water up into yards or residences.