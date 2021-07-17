Monroe County Fire Rescue will host its annual “Beat the Heat” events this summer for children of all ages throughout Monroe County. Monroe County firefighters and firetrucks will provide a gentle stream of misting water in a safe and fun environment.
Children are asked to wear bathing suits, water shoes, and sunscreen, and to bring a bottle of water and a towel. Monroe County Fire Rescue will provide snow cones and fire prevention material.
All the Saturday events are from 10 to 11 a.m. The dates and locations include July 17 at the Big Pine Community Park, July 24 at the Sugarloaf School and July 31 at Bernstein Park in Stock Island.
For information, call 305-289-6005. The dates will be canceled or rescheduled if there is threatening weather.