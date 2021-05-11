The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for its 2021 grants program to support new collaborative projects that will benefit communities throughout the Florida Keys.
The deadline to apply is Friday, May 28, and the online application form is available at http://www.cffk.org/grants.
The foundation’s “Moving Forward, Better Together” grants program will award grants of $2,000 to $10,000 each to charitable nonprofits through a competitive grants process for projects that serve the Florida Keys in areas including arts and culture, environment, education, health and human services, and more. Applications must be submitted online via the grant application portal.