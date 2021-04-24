The College of the Florida Keys is accepting applications and registering students for its summer semester, which begins Monday, May 17.
CFK is offering two term options. Students can complete courses in the six-week Summer A term. Summer A includes on-campus, online, and hybrid courses. The 12-week Summer C term is completely online, allowing students the flexibility and convenience of learning virtually. New students must apply by Saturday, May 1. Scholarships, financial aid and payment plans are available.
For information about the opportunities at CFK, visit http://www.cfk.edu/futurestudents. New students who need assistance should contact Marissa Owens, director of recruitment, at recruiter@cfk.edu or 305-809-3207.