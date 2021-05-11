The College of the Florida Keys is holding several virtual events for Monroe County high school students and their parents/guardians to learn more about its Dual Enrollment and Early College opportunities.
Through both programs, high school students can simultaneously earn college and high school credits at no cost to the student. There will be an events at Key West High School on Tuesday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m and Marathon High School and Coral Shores High School on Wednesday, May 12, at 5:30 p.m. A home-schooled event will be on Thursday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m.
Interested students and parents can sign up for a virtual information event specific to their high school by visiting http://www.cfk.edu/DE. For information, contact Nicole Gerrard, CFK Director of Academic Advising, at nicole.gerrard@cfk.edu.