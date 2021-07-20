CFK to hold 'Fast Track to Fall' events

 Photo provided by CFK

The College of the Florida Keys will hold “Fast Track to Fall” events the last week of July to help prospective students quickly get on a pathway toward their academic and career training goals this fall semester.

There will be an in-person event at the Key West Campus on Wednesday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m. as well as personal virtual sessions Monday through Thursday, July 26-29.

New student applications are due Aug. 7 and classes begin Aug. 19. New students who participate in a Fast Track to Fall session will have their application fee waived, a savings of $30, and receive a $100 Kick-Starter Scholarship.

For information, visit http://www.cfk.edu or contact Marissa Owens, CFK Director of Recruitment, at recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.