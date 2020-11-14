“I’m appalled that our existence in Key West is so tenuous that a single vehicle striking a utility pole can disable our entire communications system. One hundred years ago at least we had street corner fire boxes to summon help.”
“It’s time to get back to tourists who seek us out and embrace One Human Family instead of marketing to the masses who want everything to be like their bland suburban lives.”
“Our COVID-19 positivity percentage is at dangerous levels. Our officials haven’t done a single thing to improve our situation. This is blatant dereliction of duty.”
“Why in the midst of a pandemic would the powerboat Poker Run be allowed? We can’t keep the normal weekend crowds in check; what will our numbers look like in five-10 days after this?”
“Redundancy and diversity are tenets of mission critical communication lines — we are obviously missing that, the BOCC should mandate this of the telecom carriers.”
“Noting virus numbers each day is not all that helpful without information on who contracted the virus and where and how. The numbers are increasing in the school system. So how did students, teachers and staff get infected? What is the cutoff to close the schools again?”
“People supporting the curfew did not go to the meeting because it was held at 10 a.m. The vast majority of us have this thing called ‘going to work’ that takes precedence. Unlike bartenders and bar owners, we can’t show up in the middle of the work day.”
“To the person who declared it’s not the government’s job to keep us safe. Shall we disband the United States military, police and fire departments now as well?”
“What is the plan for vaccinating our residents? Do we have the freezers necessary?”
“What does May Johnson mean when she says ‘KICKING?’”
“Thankfully the City Commission listened to the medical experts and the business community instead of hysterical germophobes. The experts said that a curfew wouldn’t help. Sixty percent of our jobs depend directly on tourism. If you’re afraid of the virus, don’t go bar hopping.”
“If the restaurant and bar owners were rigorously enforcing our health guidelines and ordinances with the visitors they serve and their own staffs, I would have sympathy for their feelings of being singled out and picked on.”
“Can everyone please stay to the right while walking and biking on the sidewalk by Smathers Beach? Why do people walk right down the middle? Cyclists should give pedestrians a warning before they pass and get in the street if going faster than 15 mph.”
“As a bar owner, you already check IDs. You hire bouncers to prevent fights. If you want to stay open, do your part. Require your employees to mask at all times. Require customers to socially distance and to mask when not in their own ‘pods.’”