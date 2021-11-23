Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The City of Key West has gotten into the holiday spirit with numerous events scheduled.
City of Key West
The City of Key West will kick off the holiday season at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, with the Lighting of the Harbor Walk of Lights at the Historic Seaport.
On Monday, Nov. 29, the city will hold the Tree Lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. at Bayview Park. This ceremony will feature the Horace O’Bryant School Jazz Band, and culminate with the arrival of Santa.
At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 30, Rabbis Shimon Dudai and Jacob Zucker will perform the Lighting of the Menorah at Bayview Park.