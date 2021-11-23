Happy Holidays

The City of Key West has gotten into the holiday spirit with numerous events scheduled.

 Photo provided by Alyson Crean/

City of Key West

The City of Key West will kick off the holiday season at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, with the Lighting of the Harbor Walk of Lights at the Historic Seaport.

On Monday, Nov. 29, the city will hold the Tree Lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. at Bayview Park. This ceremony will feature the Horace O’Bryant School Jazz Band, and culminate with the arrival of Santa.

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 30, Rabbis Shimon Dudai and Jacob Zucker will perform the Lighting of the Menorah at Bayview Park.