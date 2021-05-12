The City of Key West has launched Passport Parking, the first cashless payment option for parking that will be available in the city, enables drivers to safely pay for parking sessions through their smartphones.
With Passport’s digital permitting solution, parkers can manage their long-term parking sessions from a user-friendly portal, eliminating the need for physical hang tags or trips to City Hall.
With more convenient options available to pay for and manage long and short-term parking sessions, tourists and locals can enjoy a hassle-free parking experience and the city can more effectively manage its streets and sidewalks.