The City of Key West is looking for lifeguards at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Pool.

The position requires current certifications as American Red Cross Lifeguard or the equivalent, as well as current certification in CPR and First Aid.

The City of Key West offers competitive compensation, great benefits, paid holidays and a pension plan, and the community pool offers a great work environment.

For information, visit http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.